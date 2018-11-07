Flamborough is an 'ideal location' for new housing development

More than 50 new houses could be built in Flamborough if a buyer is found for a piece of land on the outskirts off the village.

Property consultancy Carter Jonas is selling a 5.34 acre site, on behalf of a private landowner.

The land, situated off Woodcock Road, is said to be suitable for a development of around 55 houses.

Steven Soper, senior surveyor at Carter Jonas’ Leeds office said: “The site at Flamborough is an ideal location to create a new residential community, as it offers easy access to amenities in the village and is well connected to the region’s business hubs.

“Additionally, the site is relatively flat and easily accessible with vehicle access expected to be taken through an existing housing development making this proposition all the more appealing.”

The site is being sold as a whole and the closing date for offers, which must be made made in writing to Carter Jonas’ Leeds office is tomorrow.