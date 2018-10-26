If you are looking for a brand new home in Bridlington - 49 more are set to be built

Plans have been submitted for the next stage of Bridlington’s housing ‘masterplan’.

Lovel Developments has applied to the council build 49 ‘generously-sized’ and ‘high quality’ homes, including a number of in-demand bungalows, on land next to Eleanor Avenue, Pinfold Lane and Nostell Way.

A statement says: “The design of the houses will be varied but respect other houses that have recently been built and the established housing areas to the south.”

Each plot will have room for at least two cars and the larger properties will have separate kitchens, dining rooms and lounges.

“The completed development will provide all the modern facilities of 21st century living and a positive place for its future occupants to live because of the spaciousness provided internally and the good level of outdoor amenity space which exceeds what is normally identified with new build developments,” the statement adds.

Nine of the new properties would be classed as affordable housing.

Land next to the earmarked site has already been given permission for 163 new homes, as part of the masterplan scheme.

That will see around 1,500 new homes built to the north of Bridlington, stretching from Scarborough Road all the way to West Crayke.

The plan includes a new link road connecting Scarborough Road and Bempton Lane and off-road cycle lanes.