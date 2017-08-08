WIN: All Bar One meal for four celebrating Eat Leeds Restaurant Week August 14-20

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week debuts next week with great savings at more than 70 of the city’s finest eateries and to celebrate we have a meal for four to be won at All Bar One.
The meal for four - from its two courses for £10 menu - is redeemable at one of the city's All Bar One venues on any of the days of the Leeds Restaurant Week, which take place August 14 to 20. Entry details below.
All Bar One has two eateries in Leeds city centre - check them out at 27 East Parade and 4 Millennium Square. Full details at www.allbarone.co.uk.
Leeds is fast becoming one of the UK’s hottest food destinations and has more restaurants than any other city outside of London.
To celebrate the outstanding diversity of the city’s thriving food scene, LeedsBID is launching the inaugural Eat LeedsRestaurant Week.
WATCH: All you need to know about Eat Leeds Restaurant Week 2017 - watch our Facebook Live chat with organisers, including Andrew Cooper, CEO of Leeds BID, who are behind the new event, and marketing campaign manager Kathryn Bonner - CLICK HERE.
More then 70 of the finest eateries across the city have signed up to take part in the first event of its kind in Leeds.
Each restaurant has crafted a special menu of 2 or 3 courses for diners to enjoy at the cost of either £10 or £15, providing the perfect opportunity to try somewhere new.
HOW TO GET HUGE SAVINGS: Bookings can be made by downloading a voucher at www.eatleeds.co.uk and contacting the restaurant of choice direct.
Details of all the restaurants taking part in Eat Leeds Restaurant Week are listed below and can also be found, with the special menus they’re offering, at www.eatleeds.co.uk.
WIN A MEAL FOR FOUR AT ALL BAR ONE LEEDS - SEE ENTRY DETAILS BELOW.
From recent additions to long-standing Leeds favourites, there’s a huge choice for diners to get their teeth into during Eat LeedsRestaurant Week.
Marco’s Italian, recently unveiled by Marco Pierre White, was the first restaurant to sign up and since then the list has just kept on growing.
Other participants that are new to Leeds include Issho and East 59th, two stunning restaurants in the £165m Victoria Gate centre; both will be showcasing fabulous new menus to be enjoyed from the rooftop terrace with amazing views across Leeds as the backdrop.
Also among the staggering variety of restaurants taking part is Bundobust, serving up immensely popular vegetarian Indian street food, Red’s True Barbecue, a firm Leeds favourite and Chaophraya.
Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive at LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), said: “The food and drink industry in Leeds is rapidly evolving into one of the city’s most innovative and respected sectors.
"LeedsBID is delighted and proud to create the first Eat Leeds Restaurant Week, which will help to raise the profile of Leeds as one of the UK’s top food and drink destinations. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diverse and exciting range of eateries that Leedshas to offer; the amazing range and quality of the menus on offer will give residents and visitors to the city a chance to enjoy old favourites or to sample something completely new.”
Eat Leeds is a non-profit organisation of key restaurants, cafes and bars within Leeds city centre. This inaugural event will initiate future collaborative activities, bringing the best of the city’s culinary scene for the public’s enjoyment.
WIN A MEAL FOR FOUR AT ALL BAR ONE LEEDS
To celebrate Eat Leeds Restaurant Week you can win an All Bar One meal for four - from its two courses for £10 menu - at one of its Leeds city centre venues, redeemable on any of the days of the Leeds Restaurant Week, which take place August 14 to 20.
Simply enter our free prize draw - email your full name, address, mobile and daytime numbers, with Eat Leeds Restaurant Week ABO in the subject field, to raza.zulfiqar@ypn.co.uk.
But hurry. Deadline is Friday, August 11, 2017, 2pm.
Transport not included. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and conditions apply see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.
Eat Leeds Restaurant Week 2017 Participating Restaurants
Aagrah
All Bar One
Ambiente
Angelica
Bar Soba
Barburitto - Boar Lane
Barburitto - Headrow
Bengal Brasserie
Benugo
Bibi's
Blackhouse
Brasserie Blanc
Bundobust
Byron Burgers
Cabana
Cantina
Cau
Chaophraya
Chez Mal
Chida Cantina
Chino Latino
Cielo Blanco
City3 at Leeds City Hilton
Convive at Weetwood Hall
Crowd of Favours
Da Mario
Dock 29
East 59th
FireLake Grill House at Radisson Blu
Giraffe
Grilled at The Queens
Gusto
Ham & Friends
Hansa's
Humpit
Iberica
Iberica La Bodega
Issho
Jamie's Italian
Las Iguanas
Lazy Lounge
Le Pain Quotidien
LS1 at Crowne Plaza
LS6 Café
Mans Market
Marco's Italian
Oracle
Oulton Hall
Pinche Pinche
PizzaLuxe
Reds True BBQ (Call Lane)
Reds True BBQ (Headingley)
Restaurant Bar & Grill
Smoke
Soap Factory at Novotel
Tempus at The Met Hotel
The Alchemist
The Botanist
The Cats Pyjamas - Eastgate
The Cats Pyjamas - Headingley
The Lock at Double Tree Hilton
The Lost and Found
The Pit
The Tetley
Turtle Bay
V Restaurant
Veritas
