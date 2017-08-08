WIN: All Bar One meal for four celebrating Eat Leeds Restaurant Week August 14-20

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week debuts next week with great savings at more than 70 of the city’s finest eateries and to celebrate we have a meal for four to be won at All Bar One.

The meal for four - from its two courses for £10 menu - is redeemable at one of the city's All Bar One venues on any of the days of the Leeds Restaurant Week, which take place August 14 to 20. Entry details below.

All Bar One has two eateries in Leeds city centre - check them out at 27 East Parade and 4 Millennium Square. Full details at www.allbarone.co.uk.

Leeds is fast becoming one of the UK’s hottest food destinations and has more restaurants than any other city outside of London.

To celebrate the outstanding diversity of the city’s thriving food scene, LeedsBID is launching the inaugural Eat LeedsRestaurant Week.

WATCH: All you need to know about Eat Leeds Restaurant Week 2017 - watch our Facebook Live chat with organisers, including Andrew Cooper, CEO of Leeds BID, who are behind the new event, and marketing campaign manager Kathryn Bonner - CLICK HERE.

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week August 14 to 20

More then 70 of the finest eateries across the city have signed up to take part in the first event of its kind in Leeds.

Each restaurant has crafted a special menu of 2 or 3 courses for diners to enjoy at the cost of either £10 or £15, providing the perfect opportunity to try somewhere new.

HOW TO GET HUGE SAVINGS: Bookings can be made by downloading a voucher at www.eatleeds.co.uk and contacting the restaurant of choice direct.

Details of all the restaurants taking part in Eat Leeds Restaurant Week are listed below and can also be found, with the special menus they’re offering, at www.eatleeds.co.uk.

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week 2017 - win a meal for four at All Bar One.

WIN A MEAL FOR FOUR AT ALL BAR ONE LEEDS - SEE ENTRY DETAILS BELOW.

From recent additions to long-standing Leeds favourites, there’s a huge choice for diners to get their teeth into during Eat LeedsRestaurant Week.

Marco’s Italian, recently unveiled by Marco Pierre White, was the first restaurant to sign up and since then the list has just kept on growing.

Other participants that are new to Leeds include Issho and East 59th, two stunning restaurants in the £165m Victoria Gate centre; both will be showcasing fabulous new menus to be enjoyed from the rooftop terrace with amazing views across Leeds as the backdrop.

All Bar One

Also among the staggering variety of restaurants taking part is Bundobust, serving up immensely popular vegetarian Indian street food, Red’s True Barbecue, a firm Leeds favourite and Chaophraya.

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive at LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), said: “The food and drink industry in Leeds is rapidly evolving into one of the city’s most innovative and respected sectors.

"LeedsBID is delighted and proud to create the first Eat Leeds Restaurant Week, which will help to raise the profile of Leeds as one of the UK’s top food and drink destinations. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diverse and exciting range of eateries that Leedshas to offer; the amazing range and quality of the menus on offer will give residents and visitors to the city a chance to enjoy old favourites or to sample something completely new.”

Eat Leeds is a non-profit organisation of key restaurants, cafes and bars within Leeds city centre. This inaugural event will initiate future collaborative activities, bringing the best of the city’s culinary scene for the public’s enjoyment.

WIN A MEAL FOR FOUR AT ALL BAR ONE LEEDS

To celebrate Eat Leeds Restaurant Week you can win an All Bar One meal for four - from its two courses for £10 menu - at one of its Leeds city centre venues, redeemable on any of the days of the Leeds Restaurant Week, which take place August 14 to 20.

Simply enter our free prize draw - email your full name, address, mobile and daytime numbers, with Eat Leeds Restaurant Week ABO in the subject field, to raza.zulfiqar@ypn.co.uk.

But hurry. Deadline is Friday, August 11, 2017, 2pm.

Transport not included. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and conditions apply see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week 2017 Participating Restaurants

Aagrah

All Bar One

Ambiente

Angelica

Bar Soba

Barburitto - Boar Lane

Barburitto - Headrow

Bengal Brasserie

Benugo

Bibi's

Blackhouse

Brasserie Blanc

Bundobust

Byron Burgers

Cabana

Cantina

Cau

Chaophraya

Chez Mal

Chida Cantina

Chino Latino

Cielo Blanco

City3 at Leeds City Hilton

Convive at Weetwood Hall

Crowd of Favours

Da Mario

Dock 29

East 59th

FireLake Grill House at Radisson Blu

Giraffe

Grilled at The Queens

Gusto

Ham & Friends

Hansa's

Humpit

Iberica

Iberica La Bodega

Issho

Jamie's Italian

Las Iguanas

Lazy Lounge

Le Pain Quotidien

LS1 at Crowne Plaza

LS6 Café

Mans Market

Marco's Italian

Oracle

Oulton Hall

Pinche Pinche

PizzaLuxe

Reds True BBQ (Call Lane)

Reds True BBQ (Headingley)

Restaurant Bar & Grill

Smoke

Soap Factory at Novotel

Tempus at The Met Hotel

The Alchemist

The Botanist

The Cats Pyjamas - Eastgate

The Cats Pyjamas - Headingley

The Lock at Double Tree Hilton

The Lost and Found

The Pit

The Tetley

Turtle Bay

V Restaurant

Veritas