Bridlington Free Press

Search

'Boyfriend of woman swept out to sea off Bridlington admits they were being daft'

News 1
The woman before she was washed out to sea and pictures of Bridlington RNLI and Coastguard, courtesy Andy Brompton.

Woman rescued from drowning in choppy Bridlington seas

News 1

Britain to spend a frightening £310 million on Hallowe’en

Business
Sunny spells
16c
8c

Huge costs threat to your free press

News

The new wave of flexible working: Good news for working parents

Business

Young minds see food production in action for the first time

Business 1

New tourist information centre wins praise from public

News
CTA
Hundreds of twitchers flock to Easington near Hull, to try and spot this rare Siberian accentor. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Video: Hundreds of bird watchers descend on Yorkshire village to see rare Siberian accentor

Environment
Street Light by Peter Stubbs.

Special feature - Bridlington Photography Club

News
The start line at last year's half marathon

Hundreds ready to tackle half-marathon

More Sport
Danny McIntosh is outnumbered as he makes a break

Brid 2nds and 3rds set for Driffield showdowns

More Sport
Burlington Jackdaws Under-Nines, red and black kit, take on Costello Piranha

Burlington Jackdaws soar to quartet of victories

Football
Bridlington Town

Town chairman furious at ‘total lack of respect’

Football

Lottery millions for Yorkshire cycling showcase 'will enhance UK as world leading host'

News

Brid hit back to sink rivals Hullensians

More Sport

Town’s last-gasp double secures win at leaders

Football

Yorkshire awaits UCI decision over hosting cycling World Championships

More Sport 1
Thriller director John Landis as a new thrill in store for Michael Jackson fans

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: New Michael Jackson Thriller project revealed by John Landis in Yorkshire

Whats on
Bloody Mess by Forced Entertainment

Shakespeare with kitchen utensils, a six hour confessional and a script of entire gibberish - welcome to the world of Forced Entertainment

Theatre and Comedy
Moving: Ben Mole looks at the commemoration book at Wakefield Cathedral. Picture by Simon Hulme

Lest we forget

Arts

Property: Northfield, Bridlington, £229,500

Lifestyle
Coun Jane Evison and TIC supervisor Emma Robinson

New tourist information centre wins praise from public

News

Property: Marton Corner, Jewison Lane, Sewerby, £359,950

Lifestyle