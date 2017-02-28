First shows fit for stage after £16m facelift

The first shows to be performed at Hull New Theatre following its £16 million refurbishment have been revealed.

From the world premiere of a new play by John Godber for Hull UK City of Culture 2017 to world-class opera, drama and dance, the stage is set for something incredible.

Janice Wincott, theatres and halls manager, Hull culture and leisure, said: “A significant amount of work has been taking place behind the scenes and we are now able to reveal the first productions to be performed at Hull New Theatre when it re-opens in September.”

Dates for the productions are as follows -

Jane Eyre

September 18 to September 23

This bold and dynamic production uncovers one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment.

The Kings of Hull

September 27 to October 7

Tells the tory of the King family across three generations. A new comedy, written and directed by John Godber.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

Northern Ballet

October 18 to October 21

Opera North – The Little Greats

October 26 to October 28

The Little Greats brings five short operas to Hull

Joseph

October 31 to November 4

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs.

Son Of A Preacher Man

November 7 to November 11

Three broken hearts, one Soho hang-out, and the only man who could ever help them. Featuring the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield.

Hedda Gabler

November 13 to November 18

Just married. Bored already. Hedda longs to be free

Beautiful

November 21 to November 25

Carole King was writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll but her greatest challenge was to find her own voice .

Peter Pan

December 7 to 31

Qdos is back with a star-studded panto.

Tickets for all the above productions – with the exception of Peter Pan – are on sale now.

Book online at www.hcandl.co.uk/hullnewtheatre or call 01482 300 306.