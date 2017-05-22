PREVIEW: The Mission to party at Sheffield O2 Academy on Friday, May 26

English gothic rockers The Mission are on a real mission to party with fans at Sheffield's O2 Academy this Friday, May 26.

Not only are they celebrating the release of their new studio album, Another Fall From Grace - it is also much loved frontman Wayne Hussey.'s 59th birthday.

The band have already billed it as Wayne’s Birthday Celebration Show.

And as if that wasn't enough reason for a special night, it is also a homecoming show for former Pulp star Simon Hinkler.

The Sheffield guitarist, keyboard player and songwriter produced Pulp's first LP, It, playing bass, piano, guitar and mandolin, as well as co-writing their début single, My Lighthouse.

BUY TICKETS: For tickets to see The Mission at Sheffield's O2 Academy on Friday, May 26 - CLICK HERE.

VIDEO: Watch their new music video, Blood On The Road, taken from the album and filmed on tour in Bristol, Cologne, Utrecht and Paris - CLICK HERE.

Another Fall From Grace was produced by Wayne Hussey and Tim Palmer, features guest backing vocals from Gary Numan, Martin Gore (Depeche Mode), Ville Valo (HIM), Julianne Regan (All About Eve) & Evi Vine.

Initially known as The Sisterhood, the band was formed by Wayne and bassist Craig Adams, both from The Sisters of Mercy. They added guitarist Simon (Artery and Pulp) and the line-up now also includes Spear of Destiny's drummer Mike Kelly.

The band's catalogue consists of 10 main albums, several complementing albums, compilations and other miscellaneous releases. Their top 20 hit singles include Wasteland, Tower of Strength and Butterfly on a Wheel.

TICKETS: For tickets to all tour dates visit www.ticketweb.co.uk, see the-mission.tmstor.es and www.themissionuk.com.

THE MISSION ANOTHER FALL FROM GRACE TOUR 2017 - REMAINING DATES:

MAY

Fri 26th Sheffield O2 Academy* (Wayne’s Birthday celebration show)

Sat 27th Leicester O2 Academy*

Wed 24th Greece Athens Gagarin 205

Tues 30th Netherlands Hengelo Metropol

Wed 31st Netherlands Tilburg 0-13

JUNE

Sat 3rd Germany Hannover Musikzentrum

TICKETS: For tickets to all tour dates visit www.ticketweb.co.uk and also see the-mission.tmstor.es.

To order the new album alongside exclusive merchandise go to https://the-mission.tmstor.es