BREAKING: Tramlines after-parties stars to include MC Bugzy Malone and Sheffield's own Coco

Tramlines, Sheffield’s inner-city music festival, has revealed the lineup for its official after-parties - including MC Bugzy Malone and Sheffield's own Coco

Serving up speaker-shaking drum & bass, funk, grime, disco, house and garage are grime MC Bugzy Malone, the flawless Sister Bliss (Faithless DJ Set), three-time MOBO winner Fuse ODG, garage royalty TQD and Artful Dodger.

Also on the bill are Austrian duo Camo & Krooked, The Streets’ Mike Skinner, drum & bass legends Marky and Zinc, and more talent in the form of Coco, Barely Legal, DJ Target, Gotsome, Kideko, Deadbeat, Lowqui and others.

Tickets for the after-parries are on sale at tramlines.org.uk for £12 per day or £20 for a weekend pass.

Tramlines returns, from Friday to Sunday, July 21 to 23, with a lineup that so far includes The Libertines, Toots and the Maytals, All Saints, Metronomy, The Coral, The Pharcyde, Twin Atlantic, Loyle Carner, Hot 8 Brass Band, Don Letts, Omar Souleyman, M.O, Cate Le Bon, Nadia Rose, Akala, We Are Scientists and many more. Weekend tickets are from £38 www.tramlines.org.uk.

Now in its ninth year, Tramlines is the Sheffield’s longest running inner-city music festival. In 2016, it attracted over 100,000 people as the festival took over the entire city centre across four outdoor stages and 15 venues.

Tramlines is well-known for its genre-busting live music programme, showcasing internationally acclaimed talent alongside hotly-tipped emerging bands. The 2017 event takes place across 3 outdoor stages – Ponderosa, Devonshire Green, and the Folk Forest in Endcliffe Park.

When the sun sets over Sheffield, Tramlines is transformed as it takes over the city’s best clubbing spots for two consecutive nights of fun.

Tramlines' Festival Director, Sarah Nulty, said of the after-parties: "We love to watch the whole of Sheffield coming out to party for the Tramlines weekend, and this year is set to be no different.

"The newly announced after-parties mean that music-lovers can keep dancing for the whole weekend. We're delighted to be bringing exciting new talent like Donaeo to the Sheffield stage, as well as showing off our own, home-grown rising stars like Coco."

TQD on after-parties bill at Tramlines 2017

From 10pm on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, the Tramlines after-parties will be staged at the o2 Academy, The Octagon, and Fusion & Foundry.

For all things garage and grime, the o2 Academy on Friday, July 21, features a lineup inclduing TQD - better known individually as Royal-T, DJ Q and Flava D – who will bring a high octane set of classic garage and bassline to the dancefloor.

Joining them will be MOBO nominee Bugzy Malone, Sheffield's own MC Coco, UK garage legends Artful Dodger and DJ Barely Legal. Sheffield’s finest, including Deadbeat, DR Cryptic and Forca will be appearing in support

Saturday night at the o2 Academy sees Fuse ODG heading up the bill, as the multi-platinum Ghanaian-born party-starter unleashes hits like Dangerous Love and Light It Up.

The Streets Mike Skinner

After road-blocking the o2 Academy at Tramlines 2015, The Streets’ Mike Skinner returns with a record box full of everything from old-skool to hip-hop.

Also touching down is Radio 1 Xtra DJ and Roll Deep cornerstone DJ Target and Gotsome, whose edit of Kayne West’s Fade has been spun by Pete Tong and Gorgon City to name just two.

Cause & Affect will showcase a blend of tech-house, bassline and garage, while producer/rapper Donaeo will hype up the crowds with his latest single Black, which features JME and former Tramlines headliner Dizzee Rascal.

At Sheffield University's Octagon, festival-goers can get lost in more sensational DJ performances, with Faithless founder Sister Bliss demonstrating an impeccable selection of house and tech-house, and new kid on the block Kideko turning out big tunes such as Crank It (Woah) on Friday night.

Saturday night at The Octagon is a melting pot of sounds headed up by Camo & Krooked, who return to Tramlines by popular demand. Drum & bass royalty DJ Marky will spin his unique, funk-laced style, as heard on the likes of It’s The Way and Silly. DJ Zinc, an artist who has sold over one million records, including the era-defining Super Sharp Shooter, also appears.

'Producers' producer' and one-time DJ Marky collaborator S.P.Y joins the lineup, alongside Ram Records' Loadstar (formerly known as Xample & Lomax), and the globally recognised MC Lowqui, whose razor sharp lyrical delivery will show why he’s the MC of choice for the Metalheadz family, DJ Marky and S.P.Y.

DJ Zinc

More Tramlines after-party acts are yet to be announced. For further lineup additions and up-to-the-minute information about Tramlines 2017 visit www.tramlines.org.uk or follow Tramlines on Twitter @tramlines

Tramlines gives festival-goers a chance to see established artists alongside up-and-coming acts from a wide range of musical genres. Past events have included performances from Dizzee Rascal, Kelis, Public Enemy, Basement Jaxx, Martha Reeves, Jurassic 5, The Charlatans, Sister Sledge, The Cribs, Katy B, alt-J, the xx, AlunaGeorge, Roots Manuva, Ms Dynamite, Slaves, Sugarhill Gang, Echo and the Bunnymen, Toddla T and Annie Mac, The Mystery Jets, Lianne La Havas, The Selecter, Heaven 17 and more.

The festival site (Sheffield) is easily reached by the UK road and rail networks. There's no on-site camping but there's plenty of affordable accommodation in the city centre that’s right within the festival site.