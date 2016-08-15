Brid model boats sail to success

Organisers have hailed the Bridlington Model Boat Society’s annual open weekend as a “resounding success”.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the society’s lake in Carnaby over the weekend to see more than 200 model craft sailing or on display.

Bridlington Model Boat Society Open Weekend at the Carnaby Site NBFP PA1631-22k Getting the boats ready for racing

Ian Phillips, society secretary, said: “We had more visitors this year than we have ever had before with around 350 estimated across the weekend.

“We also has about 10 new members sign up to enjoy the hobby so all in all it was a perfect event for us.”

The free event gives modellers to show off their latest boats om their man made lake ranging from steampowered, yachts and electric crafts.

There was also a chance for visitors to try out the boats for themselves with a simple steering course for children.

The lake is relatively unknown to many, which is signposted off Lancaster Road on Carnaby Industrial Estate.

“The event as a whole was a resounding success,” said Ian.

“I heard quite a few first time visitors say ‘I never knew this facility existed, it’s beautiful’ so maybe it possibly ranks as Bridlington’s best kept secret!”

To join Bridlington Model Boat Society email membership secretary Roger Monks on rogermonks56@hotmail.com.

Bridlington Model Boat Society Open Weekend at the Carnaby Site NBFP PA1631-22h Ken Gault getting his Sub ready

Bridlington Model Boat Society Open Weekend at the Carnaby Site NBFP PA1631-22g Tony Gates, Ian Yates Karl Ball pictured on the site were the new Model Truck layout will be

