Joy of the Rovers as they win 4G opener

Bridlington Rovers can claim to be the first team to win a competitive match played on the town’s new 4G pitch.

Their Arthur Saunderson Trophy match against Flamborough 2nds on Saturday was played on the artificial turf, just 24 hours after the facility was officially handed over by contractors.

Flamborough 2nds Captain James Hodgson, Referee Mark Edwards and Bridlington Rovers Captain Tom Broadbent

Rovers adapted to the new £600,000 pitch better than their visitors and went on to run out 7-2 winners in the preliminary round tie.

Craig Robinson had the honour of scoring the first goal on the 4G pitch at Bridlington Sports Centre.

Rovers’ usual grass pitch at Gypsey Road was still struggling to recover from rain earlier in the week, so the match was switched to the new surface.

Ryan Melles, of The Property Shop Yorkshire, has been project manager for the sports centre, which has transferred from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s ownership to Bridlington Club for Young People.

He said: “The new pitch is a brilliant facility for Bridlington and we hope the football community will show their support for it.

“It’s spot on, state-of-the art and exactly what we were hoping for and I’ve not heard any negative feedback about the pitch yet.”

Funding for the pitch was obtained by the club, the council and the FA.

The centre in Gypsey Road will be the home of the town’s two main junior football clubs, Burlington Jackdaws and Bridlington Rangers, who have also worked as part of the team to get the project off the ground.

And teams who had expected to be able to use the pitch from March might get to play on it earlier than planned.

With heavy rain expected in the next 24 hours, the artificial pitch could be pressed into emergency action to get league matches played this weekend, if bookings allow.

“The changing rooms with the 4G pitch are ready too, and they are lovely. I’m sure teams will be keen to come down here and try the new pitch out for training,” said Ryan.

Bookings are now being taken for the new surface and the centre has employed a facility manager Jared Jones.

To make a booking, call 07720 822674 or jared@bridlingtoncyp.org

Work inside the centre is progressing well too, withe Bridlington’s successful boxing club looking forward to moving in soon.

“The boxing gym is almost ready and that will look very smart when it is finished,” added Ryan.

There are also plans for a cafe and a studio to hire out.