Village coastguard station under the hammer

The former coastguard station at Flamborough goes up for auction next week, and has the potential to be converted into a quirky home or business premises.

There has been a huge wave of interest in the property, which has a guide price of £25,000, but the lucky bidder can expect to pay more than that.

It is set to go under the hammer at Allsop’s London sale on Thursday.

The property was built in 1940 and was part of a row of coastguard cottages, before being upgraded into a state-of-the-art station.

It is set over three floors and comprises of offices and a top-floor lookout point with extensive sea views and a balcony. It also comes with an outdoor toilet, store room and a garage.

The building in Lighthouse Road is being sold by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and has potential to convert into a home or business.

There could also be an opportunity to extend the building, which is Lot 124 in the sale.

“We have had a lot of interest in this property because of its location and the low guide price, says Zoe Baxter of Allsop.

“The would-be buyers are looking at residential and commercial uses. We expect the bidding to exceed £25,000.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is selling the building after making it redundant in a controversial move, which saw it transfer the Flamborough coastguard operation to Bridlington.

However, it plans to retain the mast and the telecommunications box, which is in the garage of the property.

A spokesman for the MCA said: “We are disposing of the building as it is no longer required for operational purposes.

“The Flamborough Coastguard Rescue Team is now housed in more suitable accommodation within the MCA site at Bridlington, together with the Coastguard Operations Centre.

“The MCA will retain its communication tower on the Flamborough site which is the reason for retaining access to a part of the divided garage.”

For more details on the station visit www.allsop.co.uk