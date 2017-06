Thieves have ripped a cash machine from a supermarket using a JCB telehandler.

The cash machine at the Co-op store in Hunmanby has been taken overnight with police currently at the scene of the incident.

Bridlington Street is currently closed off to traffic.

East Yorkshire Motor Services tweeted: "Hunmanby: Main St closed due to police incident, buses divert via Stonegate, missing stops outside church and doctors' surgery."

More to follow.