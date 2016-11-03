Police sniff out cannabis grow inside polytunnel near Bridlington

Police have arrested a man after dozens of cannabis plants were found growing inside a polytunnel near Bridlington.

Officers made the discovery near Atwick yesterday (November 2), after a member of the public became suspicious and contacted police.

A local man has been arrested pending further enquiries.

A spokesman said: "Officers from the team attended a location to find a suspected cannabis grow in a poly tunnel located outside.

"A few hours later a local male was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and has since been released on bail pending further enquires. All plants have been seized and the structure dismantled."

Police are also encouraging anyone who think they have spotted suspicious activity to get in touch.

The spokesman added: "A great find thanks to a member of the public who informed us of the operation. We welcome information on such matters and encourage residents and members of the public to report suspicious activity to Humberside Police."