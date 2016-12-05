Man dies after A64 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man died following a collision on the A64.

At about 6.20pm on Saturday 3 December a collision occurred on the A64 west bound carriageway (Leeds direction) near to the junction with Grimston Bar.

The collision involved a green Mercedes A class and a dark coloured Toyota Corolla.

It is believed the Corolla had been travelling in the wrong direction on the A64 when the collision occurred.

As a result of the collision the drivers of both vehicles were taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Sadly the driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 76-year-old local man died in the early hours of Sunday morning. The driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old man from Leeds, remains in Leeds General Infirmary.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision or either of the vehicles prior to it, to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collison Investigation Team at Tadcaster Police Station or email mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting ref 12160218502.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualties and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened 12.30am on Sunday 4 December.

Police are not in a position to release the identity of the deceased at this stage.