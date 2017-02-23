High winds cause speed restriction on Scarborough trains

A speed restriction has been imposed on trains travelling between Scarborough and York as high winds from Storm Doris to hit county.

To ensure safe operation of trains, Network Rail has imposed a speed restriction of 50mph from 1100 to all services between York and Scarborough as well as Leeds and Hull, York and Middlesbrough / Newcastle, and Sheffield and Cleethorpes.

Current advice suggests the weather is likely to impact services on both the West Coast (Preston to Scotland) and East Coast (York to Newcastle) routes during the middle part of the day.

TransPennine Express services will not run between York and Newcastle. Customers travelling on this part of the route should use services operated by Virgin Trains (East Coast) and Cross Country Trains. Arrangements have been made for your tickets to be accepted on these trains.

Services between Manchester Airport and Middlesbrough will operate as two separate services - Manchester Airport to York and York to Middlesbrough.

Speed restrictions are also expected on the West Coast route with snow being predicted for many parts of Scotland.

Depending on the severity of the weather, some services on the Manchester to Carlisle / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh route may also be subject to delay / cancellation at short notice.