English teacher James Moorfoot collapses and dies during amateur football match in Yorkshire

A FOOTBALL player has died after collapsing on the pitch during a match between two amateur teams in East Yorkshire.

English teacher James Moorfoot. 28, was playing for Langtoft AFC, in a game at Rudston, near Driffield, when he was taken ill.

James Moorcroft collapsed and died on the pitch during a local league football match. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Air and road ambulances were called to the ground just before 3.30 on Saturday, but Mr Moorfoot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steve Ostler, his acting head teacher at Hornsea School and Language College, broke the news to colleagues and parents in an email.

Mr Ostler wrote: “It is my very sad duty to inform you that James Moorfoot, a teacher of English at our school, collapsed and subsequently died whilst playing football on Saturday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues in the English department and his partner at this most difficult of times.

“Our students and colleagues are being offered support through the services of employees of East Riding Council who are trained in bereavement counselling.

“I am grateful to the local authority for enabling their services to be available to our school.”

The match involved Langtoft and Hedon Rangers in the East Riding County League

Pupils have set up a Facebook page called RIP Mr Moorfoot, 11/2/2017.

One post said: “Thoughts go out to Mr Moorfoot’s family and friends.

“I would to try and get a little memorial of flowers for him.

“So if you want when you come to school tomorrow bring a flower along with you and put it outside of the main entrance.”

Another tribute on Facebook read: “Thoughts go out to the family and friends of the lad who passed away playing for Langtoft today big shame.”

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called at 3.24pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a male who had collapsed on the playing fields at Rudston.

“We sent a rapid response vehicle, a first responder vehicle, two ambulances and Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended, but sadly the patient died at the scene.”