Police seek witnesses after burglars target Filey chalets

Police are investigating after a number of chalets were broken into in Filey.

It happened at Baker’s Chalets on Coble Landing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious persons who were seen at this location ."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170080009.