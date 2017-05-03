Man who threatened paramedics with knife is jailed

A Scarborough man who called the ambulance service before threatening a paramedic and ambulance technician with a knife after they tried to treat him has been jailed.

York Crown Court heard Paul Chapman, 52, said he was unwell but he became aggressive and abusive towards the NHS workers who tried to treat him during the incident at his home on North Marine Road.

North Marine Road, Scarborough.

The paramedic and ambulance technician had returned to their vehicle to wait for police to arrive when Chapman came out of the address armed with a knife and threatened them , saying he would harm them, himself and others during the incident on February 26.

Chapman, who had admitted possessing a knife in a public place and affray, was jailed for 16 months.

When police arrived they seized the knife and arrested Mr Chapman who was taken into police custody and later charged with the two offences.

Detective Constable David Adams, of the Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “The sentence handed out to Mr Chapman reflects the seriousness of this offence against medical staff carrying out their duties to help and care for members of the public. It sends a very clear warning to others of the consequences of such behaviour.

“The ambulance service’s role is to protect life, treat, and help people in need, as Mr Chapman was that night. They should not be subjected to violent behaviour which makes them feel threatened or vulnerable within the course of their duties. They did all they could to help Mr Chapman but sadly, they were rewarded with abuse and aggression.

“I hope Mr Chapman reflects on his behaviour whilst in prison and realises the impact that this behaviour had on people carrying out their public duty that evening.”