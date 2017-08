A reveller on a night out was left with bruises to his face and body after being attacked from behind.

The incident happened on Lansdowne Road in Bridlington outside Lounge Bar between 2.30-3.30am on Friday August 18.

Humberside Police is asking for anyone who witnessed the assault on the 31-yer-old man to contact them on 101 quoting 149 18/08/17.