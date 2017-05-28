Arrest made after man, 21, dies on coach heading to Radio 1's Big Weekend in East Yorkshire

A 21-year-old man has died after being taken ill on a bus travelling to Radio 1's Big Weekend in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said that the man had died at Hull Royal Infirmary yesterday.

He had been a passenger on a bus heading from Hull’s Paragon Interchange to Burton Constable Hall, where the music festival is continuing today.

A police spokesman said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sad death of a 21-year-old man yesterday.

"We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances of his death today but they are not believed to be suspicious."

The arrested man is currently being held in police custody.