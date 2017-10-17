New e-bikes available to hire for workers

A scheme which encourages people to cycle to work or college in Bridlington will soon have a new range of e-bikes available to loan.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Wheels to Work Scheme has 14 of the bikes, which have an electrical assist, available to anyone aged over 16.

Residents pay £35 a month and will receive an e-bike, for up to a year, as well as a helmet, hi-visibility jacket and cycle lock. Free training and maintenance courses are also available.

Erika Spight, project manager for Wheels to Work, said: “We’re really excited to be launching these new e-bikes and they offer a real alternative to our popular scooter loan scheme, plus an opportunity to try out an e-bike before you commit to buying one.

“E-bikes are popular with people young and old and this mode of transport is already taking off all over the UK. We’re envisaging a high number of applicants for the e-bikes, so I’d encourage people to apply sooner rather than later.”

Cllr Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery, said: “These new e-bikes will be a welcome addition to the scheme and will be ideal for those who live in parts of the East Riding with hills or those who have a bit further to travel but don’t qualify for a moped.”

To find out more or to apply, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/wheelstowork