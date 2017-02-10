Property: The Old Mill, Kilham, £339,950

A prominent and exclusive converted windmill boasting stunning and panoramic views throughout.

This unique property is located in the rural village of Kilham with characterful living accommodation throughout. Dating back to the mid-19th century, The Old Mill has been converted into a fabulous family home over four floors with a two-storey extension beside, which could accommodate separate living quarters if required.

Kilham is set in a sheltered valley and located amongst the rolling Wolds countryside and boasts local amenities including two public houses, village shop, butchers, fish and chip shop, beautiful pond and historic church.

The Mill itself briefly comprises a country style kitchen fitted with AGA and dining room to the side, reception area with stairs leading to the first floor, lounge, landing with stairs leading to the second floor, bedroom, bathroom, landing with stairs to the third floor and further bedroom. The extension comprises asnug area, study, stairs to the first floor with bedroom, bathroom and utility room. Heating throughout is via the AGA plus an additional, newly fitted gas central heated boiler.

Externally there is an extensive driveway and rear courtyard plus a single garage, double garage and two large outbuildings, all with access via the first floor throughout. Currently being used as storage and a workshop, these outbuildings could easily be converted into additional separate living accommodation.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to purchase a simply unique and versatile property.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.