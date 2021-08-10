Scarborough Museums Trust on the look out for fairy spotters

Could you help find the fairies?

Join the Rusticus fairy enthusiast at Scarborough Art Gallery to catch a glimpse of these magical creatures and to take part in some truly enchanting activities as the museum celebrates a whole world of imagination inspired by the elusive fairy kingdom.

What to expect

Participants will meet a hapless fairy enthusiast who needs help looking for fairies.

The session will start with the fairy enthusiast sharing a story and children will then explore the Gallery in search of the Scarborough fairies.

You will then share your discoveries and a new story will be created.

Booking Information

The event, which is suitable for ages 5-11, takes place at Scarborough Art Gallery on Wednesday August 11 at 11am, 12noon, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Admission is free* but booking is essential and children must be accompanied at all times.

To book, call 01723 374753 or email [email protected]

*All activities are free, but an Annual Pass is required to enter. Entry to both venues is free for under 18s. A £3 Adult Annual Pass allows entry to both Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum.

Safe Visit

– You will find lots of places to clean your hands

– Venues are regularly cleaned

– Contactless payment is available