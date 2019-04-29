New exhibition focuses on servant life at a Yorkshire country house

Have you ever wondered what life was like ‘below stairs’ at a Yorkshire country house? A fascinating new exhibition exploring the daily lives of servants at the grand Burton Constable Hall opens on Saturday May 4.

Containing glimpses of the hidden world of the servant’s hall, with its own strict hierarchy and limited comforts, this exhibition reveals the day-to-day details of life for servants at the hall from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Discover what life would have been like for Antoine Reny, Lady Clifford Constable’s fashionable French Lady’s Maid from Paris, and for Susan Hoe, the first housemaid in 1866.

The display reveals the difficulties of life ‘below stairs’, but also the status that some servants held in the household and how close some came to being counted as family.

Find out more about the huge numbers of staff required to run a hall the size of Burton Constable, and the varied jobs they performed. How would you have fared as a 19th century housemaid? Giving a fresh insight into life behind the scenes at Burton Constable and with activities for the whole family, this exhibition is one not to miss.

The exhibition opens on May 4 and is included in standard admission prices. Further information can be found at www.burtonconstable.com

Burton Constable Hall is a stunning Elizabethan mansion in the heart of rural East Yorkshire

It is open to the public from mid-January to mid-December and attracts approximately 32,000 visitors each year. A programme of changing exhibitions is offered in the Hall and Carriage House. Events and activities are held throughout the year.