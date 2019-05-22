Bridlington's first escape room opens next week - here's a first look

The owners of Bridlington’s first escape room attraction are hoping they will be able to unlock the secrets of success when it gets up and running next week.

Bridlington Escape will open on Bank Holiday Monday in the former gym above Iceland on Chapel Street, with the mayor and a team from the town council set to cut the ribbon and then see if they can solve the puzzles and get out in under an hour.

Teams have to solve puzzles to get out of the room in under an hour.

The attraction has one room ready for the opening day, based on the theme of finding an inheritance sum which has been left by a long-lost relative. A Wild West themed-room will follow shortly and there is space in the buidling for two more rooms.

The couple behind the attraction are John and Danielle Hakner, who moved to Bridlington four years ago to bring up their daughter Betsy.

Danielle said: “We have built the rooms from scratch. It is a family-run business and the rooms are completely unique. We wanted it to be a family-friendly attraction, so there is nothing scary and we can adapt the puzzles for younger visitors.

“We have had quite a few test groups and children from seven up to 13 have had a go. It’s interesting to see how children see things completely different to adults.”

The reception area at Bridlington Escape.

Escape rooms see teams of up to six people working together to solve a series of puzzles and conundrums, with the aim being to find the key to get out of a locked room in under an hour.

John and Danielle started taking bookings on their website last week and are hoping the success of escape rooms in places like Scarborough, Hull and York will rub off on their project.

“We did one about 18 months ago and we loved it,” said Danielle. “It took a year to get the keys to the building and we moved in at the start of November. John is a joiner and he has been working ridiculous hours to get it ready.

“Escape rooms seem to be getting more and more popular and although some people have asked if we think it might be a fad, you look at cities like Budapest where there are more than 100 different ones. And they appeal to families, stag and hen parties and we are looking at corporate days.

“We felt Bridlington needed more for the millenials age group and also something for people for people to do when it is raining.

“It’s a good time to move into Bridlington because there is a lot of good stuff going on.”