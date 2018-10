One of Britain's top comedians is returning to Bridlington with his new show.

Jimmy Carr will perform his new Terribly Funny show at The Spa on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, October 26) at 10am at the Spa's website.

Promoting the show, The Spa website says: "Jimmy's brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things."