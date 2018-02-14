Big chance to learn from a West End star

She has spent her whole career on stage and screen.

Now Catherine Terry is passing on her experience to Bridlington’s next generation of performers.

She is starting weekly workshops next month to give children a flavour of what she has learnt in the West End and working in television.

Catherine said: “The Spotlight is a wonderful little theatre, and it’s great to have the opportunity to bring some theatre workshops here for local young children.

“We will be running a series of sessions on Saturday mornings to give local children, aged seven to 13, the chance to experience varied aspects of theatre.

“We’ll be looking at working on theatre craft, musical theatre, improvisation, singing, script work, movement and basic dance, with a short presentation of what we have covered in the final session.

“The first session is a taster session to give the children an idea of what to expect.

“If they enjoy that, they can then sign up for a block of six more sessions in the following weeks. Hopefully it will be lots of fun and also help not only with their artistic talents, but with their confidence and life-building skills.”

Catherine recently returned to Yorkshire after many years in London. She made her West End theatre debut in Hello Dolly and played Phyllis Dale in the original cast of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, before working in touring musicals and on cruise ships.

Her credits include Casualty, The Bill, Doctors, Family Affairs and 2.4 Children and she played Jacko’s football-crazy girlfriend, Lynn, in the BBC’s hit comedy series, Brush Strokes, as well as hosting children’s series Playdays for four years. Mike Sheldon, chairman of the Spotlight Theatre, said: “I’m really excited about this project, it is bringing something from a different league to any theatrical tuition I have ever seen in Bridlington.” The taster session on March 3 is free, with the following workshops costing £5 per week. Places are limited, to register email catherine@songtime.biz or call 07971 890123.