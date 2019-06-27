Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Bridlington Spa - here is how you can get tickets

Yorkshire band Kaiser Chiefs are returning to Bridlington Spa next year, after the initial dates for their arena tour quickly sold out.

Fresh from their triumphant homecoming gig at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium this month, the band are heading on a major UK tour in January, supported by special guests Razorlight.

They are playing two dates at the Bonus Arena in Hull but have announced an extra show at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, January 18.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 28, from www.bridspa.com or from the box office on 01262 678258.

The band played at the Spa in 2013, performing hits such as I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Every Day I Love You Less and Less to a crowd of 3,800 fans.