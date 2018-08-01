Chef cooks up food festival

A new festival is coming to Bridlington this month, organised by a chef who is keen to showcase the area’s finest food producers.

Martyn Shaw will open up his restaurant, the Coach House Bistro, and the neighbouring Funny Onion premises in Hilderthorpe Road to host the Feast Yorkshire event.

He decided to set up his own event after the demise of the popular Seafood Festival on the harbour, which he had cooked at in previous years.

Martyn said customers had told him that the admission prices at some food festivals could put people off attending, but his will have free entry.

Martyn said: “The Coach House Bistro is teaming up with Arnold’s Fisheries of Bridlington, a third generation family business, and ATOM Brewery of Hull to celebrate the wholesomeness, quality and diversity of locally sourced products that can be found right on your doorstep.

“Around 16 different local businesses are planning to attend the festival, providing a tasty array of culinary delights to suit everyone.

“Feast Yorkshire aims to provide a platform for local food producers whilst giving customers a fascinating insight into how their ingredients can be used to create beautiful dishes.”

The festival will be held from 11am to 6pm on Sunday, August 19 and admission will be free.

There will also be live music in the beer garden, demonstrations and talks by chefs and a charity raffle.