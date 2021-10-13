Senna Proctor boosted by bright BTCC weekend at Donington

Senna Proctor in action at Donington Park Photo by Gavin Proc Photography

With just the season finale to go at the famous Brands Hatch GP circuit Rudston’s Proctor said: “That was another really good race weekend for us, lots of points bagged.

“I’m looking forward to Brands Hatch, just as with Donington it’s a track I like and it also suits the Civic really well. Many thanks go to the BTC Racing mechanics and engineers. Yet again they have provided me with a seriously competitive race car and I’m looking to carry this positivity onwards to the season finale.”

The weekend started in a very upbeat manner with strong pace in the free practice sessions that Proctor then carried onwards and into the all important qualifying session.

In a highly competitive qualifying period the times were very close. 27 cars were split by under a second with Proctor posting the very quickest time of all.

However, the qualifying format for this event featured a top ten shootout across a very short ten minute session.

Proctor eventually set the fifth fastest time in Q2 for a row three start.

For race one Senna showed excellent pace and was pushing hard for a podium spot and exerted as much pressure as he dare on Rory Butcher ahead of him.

Proctor finished the 19 lap race in fourth overall and more points to maintain his top ten championship standing.

Success ballast of 48kg to carry, for his fourth place in the opening race, meant a change of tactics for the man from Rudston in the second race of the day.

Proctor was forced to defend his position from lighter and faster cars and he raced to a highly creditable sixth position and more valuable points.