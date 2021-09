Bridlington Town eye FA Cup shock at Atherton to boost confidence

News you can trust since 1859

Lyn Gent and John Edwards in action at the Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

Action from the Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

Action from the Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

Bridlington's Ben Edwards is all smiles at the Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

TCF Photography was at the event to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.