Josh Taylor sparkles in 250th Sewerby Parkrun

Phill Taylor of Bridlington Road Runners in action at Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday November 13. Photo by TCF Photography

On Saturday, Josh Taylor marked his 250th Parkrun by beating all his team-mates at the Sewerby event.

He was fifth overall, clocking under 20 minutes, as three Brid Road Runners made the top 10. Phill Taylor was seventh, in a time of 21:15 achieved while pushing a buggy, James Briggs was eighth.

The fastest PB came from Greg Miller, who was 14th, while the other runners to beat the previous best times were Laura Nurse, Jennifer Kilburn and junior Alexander Fynn, who took 28 seconds off to finish in 31 minutes exactly.

Sewerby Parkrun: 5 Josh Taylor 19:49, 7 Phill Taylor 21:15, 8 James Briggs 21:24, 14 Greg Miller 22:08 (PB), 15 Martin Hutchinson 22:13, 18 Ben Edwards (jnr) 22:29, 19 Adam Dyas 22:31, 21 Mollie Holehouse 22:32, 22 Ashley Porter 22:34, 24 Rebecca Addison (jnr) 22:38, 25 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 22:44, 26 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:12, 28 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:22, 30 Keren Miller 24:15, 35 Alan Feldberg 24:24, 38 Charlotte Dyer 24:40, 39 Jason Pointez 24:43, 41 Gillian Taylor 24:55, 42 Patricia Bielby 25:03, 55 Laura Nurse 25:55 (PB), 56 Chris Humphries 25:58, 57 Amy Fowler 26:07, 58 Graham Lonsdale 26:11, 74 Stuart Gent 27:49, 75 Andy Baker 27:52, 77 Heidi Baker 28:00, 79 Jonathan Ogden 28:09, 80 Pete Royal 28:14, 82 Luke Duffill 28:26, 84 Jennifer Kilburn 28:41 (PB), 87 Nicola Fowler 29:21, 95 Lynda Gent 30:05, 106 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 31:00 (PB), 109 Dave Pring 31:24, 111 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:36, 112 Anne Kelly 31:39, 114 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:58, 116 Kevin Sissons 32:20, 122 Lucinda Gibson 33:12, 125 Dave Foster 33:28, 127 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 33:55, 130 Stuart Bowes 34:28, 140 Debbie Duffill 35:27, 142 L M E Choat (jnr) 35:36, 143 T J Choat (jnr) 35:37, 159 Linda Hall 38:30, 160 Janet Downes 38:53, 161 Amanda Tindall 38:53, 162 Kirsten Porter 38:54, 170 Dian Rewston 45:48, 171 Cindy Baker 45:49

Brighouse Parkrun: 64 Chris Price 26:03 (PB)

Chevin Forest Parkrun: 182 Sandra Orlando 40:05

Forest Rec Parkrun: 106 Angela Bailey 29:39

Glossop Parkrun: 111 Lyndon Spivey 41:2

Humber Bridge Parkrun: 47 Paul Brown 28:16

Lincoln Parkrun: 200 Dominique Webster 30:17, 201 Chloe Whitehouse 30:18, 202 Danielle Whitehouse 30:18