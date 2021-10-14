Bridlington Road Runners teams shine at league opener

BRR's Scott Hargreaves in action at Bishop Wilton

Bishop Wilton hosted the opening event of the series and Bridlington’s men lie in third place after their top six finishers all finished in the top 35 spots.

Scott Hargreaves was fourth, BRR’s fastest finisher, with James Wilson, Phill Taylor, James Briggs, Tom Mullen and Dan Cawthorne all contributing to Bridlington’s points total.

Beverley lead the way, with City of Hull second, but Bridlington are well clear of fourth-placed Pocklington.

The Brid women’s team lie fifth after the first race, but the standings are much closer than in the men’s league table.

On her debut in BRR colours, Jo Dagnan led the team home, just dipping under 50 minutes to land sixth female and 69th overall.

April-Marie Exley and Emma Artley were the club’s other point scorers.

Also on Sunday morning, Bridlington were well-represented at the Kilham All-Terrain 10k, with junior Micah Gibson the yellow and blacks’ fastest finisher on his home soil.

He completed the difficult course in an impressive 49:26, which was good enough for 42nd place.

Emma Richardson was Bridlington’s first woman and was third LV45, while Heidi Baker and Rob Calthorpe were also in the age category prizes.

Three Road Runners travelled to tackle the Manchester Marathon. Josh Taylor broke the four-hour barrier while Greg Miller and Gerard Ferre ran together and finished in under five hours.

Brid Road Runners provided the first two men and the first three females at Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Phill Taylor won, but was pushed close by James Briggs who was only 11 seconds behind in a personal best time of 18:10, with Alan Feldberg and Martin Hutchinson also in the top 10.

Mollie Holehouse led the women home, finishing 13th overall in 21:40. Sisters Annabelle and Becky Miller were second and third, flying the flag for the club’s thriving junior section, with Becky picking up a PB time of 22:37.

There were also PBs for Gill Taylor, following up her impressive run in Bridlington Half Marathon the previous weekend, new member Yvonne Shawcross and junior Kyle Tibbett, while another junior, Ethan Jones, completed his 50th Parkrun.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Phill Taylor 17:59, 2 James Briggs 18:10 (PB), 7 Alan Feldberg 19:48, 10 Martin Hutchinson 21:12, 13 Mollie Holehouse 21:40, 14 Simon Ellerker 22:00, 16 Ben Edwards 22:10, 22 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 22:31, 23 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 22:37, 26 Adam Dyas 22:54, 33 Rebecca Addison (jnr) 23:39, 41 Keren Miller 23:58, 44 Gillian Taylor 24:28 (PB), 48 Micah Gibson (jnr) 24:41, 50 Louie Dixon (jnr) 24:54, 54 Patricia Bielby 25:08, 71 Andy Baker 26:20, 90 Dominique Webster 28:09, 92 Pete Royal 28:10, 93 Paul Brown 28:11, 100 Stuart Gent 29:12, 106 Yvonne Shawcross 29:33 (PB), 108 Luke Duffill 29:35, 109 Emma Richardson 29:36, 113 Dave Pring 29:55, 116 Kara Mainprize 30:11, 117 Lynda Gent 30:11, 125 Tracey Holehouse 30:59, 129 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 31:18 (PB), 135 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:48, 139 Kevin Sissons 32:03, 140 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 32:08, 144 Anne Kelly 32:31, 151 Erin Jones (jnr) 32:49, 154 John Edwards 33:12, 156 Lucinda Gibson 33:51, 161 Debbie Duffill 35:05, 181 Linda Hall 37:18, 182 David Duffill 37:34, 184 Cindy Baker 37:45, 193 Tina Calthorpe 41:00, 198 Dian Rewston 46:57, 199 Rob Calthorpe 46:57

Chevin Forest Parkrun: 186 Sandra Orlando 37:46

Heslington Parkrun: 183 Amanda Tindall 29:09, 185 Kirsten Porter 29:17

Lincoln Parkrun: 148 Danielle Whitehouse 28:39

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 24:02, Nicola Fowler 29:26, Di Raper 33:58

Kilham 10K: 42 Micah Gibson 49:26, 51 Daniel Rudd 51:37, 58 Chris Napthine 52:29, 75 Emma Richardson 53:53 (3rd FV45), 123 Tina Collin 59:51, 124 Heidi Baker 59:52 (3rd FV40), 191 Elizabeth Ingle 1:18:39, 192 Lucinda Gibson 1:18:39, 195 Robert Calthorpe 1:22:27 (1st MV70), 198 Tina Calthorpe 1:26:15

EYXC League Race 1 - Bishop Wilton: Men: 4 Scott Hargreaves 38:31, 6 James Wilson 39:25, 13 Phill Taylor 42:12, 19 James Briggs 43:19, 21 Tom Mullen 43:34, 32 Dan Cawthorn 45:03, 37 Adam Thomas 45:33, 46 Alan Feldberg 46:40, 57 Sam Alexander 48:24, 71 John Nolan 51:03 77 Adam Dyas 52:05, 92 Simon Ellerker 54:15, 98 Andy Long 55:16, 138 Tom Fynn 1:03:06, 150 Bob Eyre 1:08:06, 158 Dave Pring 1:13:30, 160 Chris Yeomans 1:14:08, 167 Paul Raper 1:20:59

Women: 6 Joanna Dagnan 49:52, 15 April-Marie Exley 52:22, 19 Emma Artley 54:00, 23 Becky Clifton 55:16, 29 Justine Sutcliffe 56:55, 30 Clare Gummerson 57:06, 41 Charlotte Dyer 58:33, 49 Janet Potter 59:47, 71 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 1:05:17, 72 Dominique Webster 1:05:28, 87 Julie Madden 1:10:07, 88 Donna Etchell 1:10:08, 105 Vickie Ellerker 1:20:03, 108 Di Raper 1:20:59