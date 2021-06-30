Bridlington Road Runners return to competitive action

Bridlington Road Runners line up before the Canal canter

The latest event was the Burton Constable 10k trail race on June 25, an eight-strong team taking part for Brid.

James Wilson led the Road Runners home, finishing in eighth place out of a field of more than 400 runners, in a time of 38:38.

Tom Mullen and Josh Taylor also finished towards the front of the field, clocking 42:16 and 43:18, while April-Marie Exley was the first Bridlington lady, 115th overall, in 48:36.

Briidlington Road Runners juniors at Burton Constable

Keren Miller (50.32), Gerard Ferre (53.39), Heidi Baker (56.50) and Greg Miller (57.27) also completed the course, which was over varied terrain around the grounds of Burton Constable Hall.

Becky, Josh and Annabelle Miller all took part in the 3km Fun Run at the event, and gave outstanding performances.

They finished in 12:10, 12:14 and 12:16, with Becky’s time good enough for third girl, as they finished in eighth, ninth and 11th spots overall.

Brid runners filled three of the top 10 places in the Canal Canter marathon on June 12.

Following the Leeds Liverpool Canal from Kirkstall, the Summer Extravaganza festival offered runners a choice of distance.

In the 26.2 mile race, Alan Feldberg was fifth overall in 3.33.04, just four-and-a-half minutes and one place ahead of BRR club chairman Martin Hutchinson.

Lisa Cockcroft won the ladies’ marathon race and was ninth overall in a very impressive 3:42:01.

Andy Baker was 22nd (4:24:20), just ahead of Verona Petty in 25th (4:27:35), and Zoe Ellis comfortably beat the five-hour barrier (4:49:45).

Although it is being held virtually, the club’s Summer League is hotting up with two rounds to go.

Race six was the Virtual Coniston 10k on June 24.

The top three in the women’s handicap were Tina Calthorpe, Helena Bennett and Keren Miller and the top three men were James Briggs, Danny Cawthorn and Allan Clayton.

The fastest three men were Scott Hargreaves (36.21), Phill Taylor (36.34) and Briggs (37.40), with Miller (48.04) Clare Gummerson (49.28) and Kelly Palmer (51.42) the three fastest women.

After six rounds, Stuart Gent leads the men’s handicap standings on 286 points, holding off the challenge of Cawthorn (281 points) and Briggs (278).

Dom Webster is leading the women’s handicap standings, but it is even closer than the men’s competition, with Gummerson just two points behind and Bennett a point further back.

Bridlington Half Marathon returns to the town’s sporting calendar this October and there is the chance for local businesses to be part of the race.

Wold Top Brewery has agreed to be the event’s main sponsor again, but organisers are looking for a company to sponsor the race numbers, which will be worn on the vests of hundreds of runners.

Road Runners are on the lookout for a business willing to pay £175 in sponsorship, which would see their logo included on the numbers.

The half-marathon returns on Sunday, October 3, after the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid.