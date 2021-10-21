Bridlington Road Runners impress at McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

Brid Road Runners line up before the Scarborough 10K

The yellow and blacks finished with seven men in the top 50 and seven of the first 50 women, and there were some brilliant PB times, writes John Edwards.

Scott Hargreaves and Phill Taylor had a close battle to the finish line, eventually separated by 14 seconds as Hargreaves took eighth and Taylor ninth.

Taylor was second in the MV40 category and James Wilson was third in that age group, 15th overall in 36:24. James Briggs, club captain Tom Mullen, Adam Thomas and Dan Cawthorn all finished in under 40 minutes.

Mollie Holehouse led the ladies home and was third female overall, while the inspirational Pat Bielby was the first LV65 to finish, clocking 51 minutes exactly, and Nicola Fowler and Gillian Taylor both set impressive PBs.

McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k results: 8 Scott Hargreaves 35:17, 9 Phill Taylor 35:31, 15 James Wilson 36:24, 17 James Briggs 37:09, 24 Tom Mullen 38:21, 35 Adam Thomas 39:34, 37 Dan Cawthorn 39:43, 64 Josh Taylor 41:37, 80 Nick Craggs 42:41, 93 Mollie Holehouse 43:04, 117 Simon Ellerker 44:20, 125 John Nolan 44:38, 153 Adam Dyas 45:55, 162 Jason Pointez 46:18, 198 Alan McFarlane 46:34, 203 Ben Edwards (jnr) 48:21, 236 Becky Clifton 48:17, 246 Daniel Rudd 47:22, 253 Kelly Palmer 48:53, 254 Gillian Taylor 48:58, 264 Kerry Whitehead 47:55, 321 Patricia Bielby 51:00, 322 Diane Palmer 51:01, 352 Emma Richardson 50:39, 383 Alan Clayton 51:40, 405 Dominique Webster 52:08, 422 Joe Shepherdson 52:40, 458 Tom Fynn 53:23, 476 Luke Duffill 52:22, 507 Jonathan Ogden 53:07, 583 Heidi Baker 54:17, 620 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 55:07, 639 Nicola Fowler 57:18, 683 Jennifer Kilburn 56:53, 720 Kara Mainprize 57:55, 725 Simon Porter 58:05, 726 Amanda Tindall 58:06, 751 Jane Welbourn 58:15, 764 Chloe Whitehouse 58:25, 826 Danielle Whitehouse 59:30, 843 Dave Pring 59:55, 902 Chris Johnson 1:01:21, 904 Caroline McFarlane 1:01:25, 951 Tracey Holehouse 1:02:37, 1008 Kirsten Porter 1:04:51, 1026 Anne Kelly 1:05:09, 1027 Sheila Preston 1:05:11, 1118 Elizabeth Ingle 1:07:41, 1166 Sandra Orlando 1:08:50, 1181 Debbie Duffill 1:09:57, 1270 Linda Hall 1:15:14,1298 David Duffill 1:17:37, 1369 Dian Rewston 1:30:37.

Sunday also saw the Yorkshire Marathon, which starts at Heslington and heads into York city centre, past the Minster and then out to Stockton-on-the-Forest, Stamford Bridge and Osbaldwick.

Alan Feldberg was first to complete the course in Bridlington colours, finishing in 380th in three hours, 24 minutes and 15 seconds.

Club chairman Martin Hutchinson was hampered by a groin injury in the second half of the race but battled through and crossed the line in four hours and one second!

Amy Hall’s first marathon saw her record an excellent time of 4:26:31, while for Stuart Gent it was his second marathon in two weeks, having competed at London earlier in the month.

His time was similar to his effort in the capital, and a personal best for the Yorkshire course.

Lyn Gent also set a PB in the 10-mile race at the same event, finishing in 1:35:48.

Yorkshire Marathon: 380 Alan Feldberg 3:24:15, 1181 Martin Hutchinson 4:00:01, 1731 Amy Hall 4:26:31, 2052 Stuart Gent 04:38:57

Yorkshire 10 Mile: 995 Lynda Gent 1:35:48

Hardmoors Turnpike Trot 10K: Helena Bennett 1:03:45, Kieron Middleton 1:05:57.

The remarkable progress of Bridlington Road Runners’ juniors continues and their improvement continued at Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday.

Ten youngsters took part and three recorded huge PBs for the 5k course. Isaac McNulty removed 66 seconds from his previous PB and at 21:12 is only 34 seconds away from his age record.

Micah Gibson achieved a 31 second PB taking him under 23 minutes for the first time, while Rebecca Addison’s 22:36 was 58 seconds faster than she had managed before.

Becky and Annabelle Miller were 10 seconds away from their PBs, meaning Annabelle was just 12 seconds away from her age record, while Charlie Smith completed his first Parkrun in 29:24.

Joanna Dagnan was first female, 15th overall, with a PB of 21:35, and new recruit Yvonne Shawcross set a fifth consecutive PB at Sewerby.

Sewerby Parkrun: 3 Nick Jordan 19:27, 8 Dan Cawthorn 20:45, 11 Isaac McNulty (jnr) 21:12 (PB) 15 Joanna Dagnan 21:35 (PB), 19 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 21:55, 22 Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:30 (PB), 23 Rebecca Addison (jnr) 22:36 (PB), 25 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 22:47, 28 Adam Dyas 22:59, 33 Keren Miller 23:34, 40 T J Choat (jnr) 24:47, 41 Jason Pointez 24:54, 46 Chris Price 25:01, 52 Jonathan Ogden 25:20, 63 Greg Miller 26:22, 64 Gerrard Ferre 26:33, 73 James Riley 26:53, 88 William McNulty (jnr) 27:41, 108 Paul Brown 28:42, 110 Yvonne Shawcross 28:44 (PB), 116 Patricia Bielby 29:23, 117 Charlie Smith (jnr) 29:24, 121 Pete Royal 29:49, 125 Dave Pring 29:54, 132 Luke Duffill 30:22, 145 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:20, 147 Heidi Baker 31:22, 151 Kevin Sissons 31:36, 164 Lucinda Gibson 33:10, 178 Stuart Bowes 36:04, 182 Sharon Bowes 36:34, 183 Kirsten Porter 36:36, 184 Lynda Gent 36:38, 185 Amanda Tindall 36:38, 200 Linda Hall 38:35, 201 Tina Calthorpe 38:38, 202 L M E Choat (jnr) 38:43, 216 Rob Calthorpe 51:23, 217 Dian Rewston 51:23, 224 Dominique Webster 51:54 Tail Walker

Chevin Forest Parkrun: 38 James Briggs 24:26

Dalby Forest Parkrun: 13 Tom Mullen 21:26, 24 April-Marie Exley 22:34

Goole Parkrun: 68 Angela Bailey 27:14

Lincoln Parkrun: 308 Chloe Whitehouse 37:38, 355 Danielle Whitehouse 1:01:46

Skipton Parkrun: 52 Janet Potter 25:44