Brid Road Runners sparkle at Beverley 10K

The Brid Road Runners at Beverley 10K Photos by Graham Lonsdale

Bridlington Road Runners sent a contingent of 31 athletes and were rewarded with two top 10 places, second spot in the men’s team competition and a selection of age category prizes.

Tipton Harriers’ Jonathan Carter won the race but Bridlington’s Scott Hargreaves was sixth, just two minutes and 15 seconds behind the winner.

Fellow Brid runner Phill Taylor was 10th and came home first in the V40 age category.

Ben Edwards in action at Beverley

James Briggs was 13th and third in the V40 category, while Linda Hall was first LV75, Bob Eyre was second V75 and Diane Palmer was third in the LV55 category.

Junior member Ben Edwards made his debut in a senior race and was sixth under 18, in an impressive 45 minutes and 11 seconds.

The in-form James Briggs also made the top 20 and Joe Shepherdson and Adam Thomas also finished in under four minutes.

Road Runners’ first two women, Charlotte Dyer and Kerry Whitehead were separated by just one place and one second after a battle to the finish line.

Bob Eyre in action at Beverley

Further down the field, a number of Bridlington runners were pleased to record personal best times on the Beverley course, especially after such a long time away from races.

Results, Beverley 10K: 6th Scott Hargreaves 34:39, 10 Phill Taylor 35:08 (1st V40), 13 James Wilson 35:36 (3rd V40), 19 James Briggs 36:47, 44 Joe Shepherdson 38:55, 45 Adam Thomas 39:05, 96 Nick Craggs 42:30, 129 Anthony Smith 43:32, 136 Adam Dyas 44:07, 173 Ben Edwards (jnr) 45:11, 193 Jason Pointez 45:46, 268 Charlotte Dyer, 47:49, 269 Kerry Whitehead 47:50, 350 Gillian Taylor 49:36, 366 Kelly Palmer 49:52, 454 Diane Palmer 51:51 (3rd LV55), 456 Dominique Webster 51:53, 492 Bob Eyre 53:13 (2nd V75), 604 Patricia Bielby 54:47, 655 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 56:19, 702 Lynda Gent 57:07, 704 Nicola Fowler 57:14, 755, Amanda Tindall 58:19, 958 Pete Royal 1:03:3,959, John Edwards 1:03:32, 982 Dave Pring 1:04:50, 1074 Elizabeth Ingle 1:08:32, 1076 Linda Hall 1:09:48 (1st LV75), 1151 Rob Calthorpe 1:17:53, 1161 Tina Calthorpe 1:19:39, 1177 Dian Rewston 1:27:02.

The club’s women gave the standout performances at Parkrun on Saturday.

Gillian Taylor and new member Sharon Watts were the only two Road Runners to claim personal bests at Sewerby and Emma Artley and Rebecca Miller were first and second women.

At Chevin Forest, Cindy Baker completed her 150th Parkrun and Sandra Orlando set a PB.

Alan Feldberg was the first Road Runner to finish at Sewerby, sixth overall in 20 minutes exactly.

On Friday, Martin Hutchinson achieved his first podium finish by taking third place at the See York Run York Four Seasons in One Day 10k race.

He clocked a time of 41:13, and was closely followed by Josh Taylor, fifth in 44:42, with Di Raper also in action in Bridlington colours, finishing in 1:04:11.

Also representing the club at the weekend was Emma Richardson, who squeezed under the 50-minute mark in the Great Manchester Run 10k.

Results, Sewerby Parkrun: 6 Alan Feldberg 20:00, 13 Martin Hutchinson 21:22, 28 Adam Dyas 22:49, 30 Graham Lonsdale 23:04, 31 Emma Artley 23:11, 33 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:25, 40 Joshua Miller (jnr) 24:02, 42 Keren Miller 24:12, 46 Chris Price 24:28, 48 Gillian Taylor 24:45 (PB), 52 Jason Pointez 25:04, 57 Janet Potter 25:23, 59 Sharon Watts 25:33 (PB) 62 Louie Dixon (jnr) 25:48, 67 T J Choat (jnr) 26:06, 83 Toby Tibbett (jnr) 27:06, 84 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 27:07, 110 Gerrard Ferre 29:14, 112 Pete Royal 29:17, 135 Dave Pring 31:00, 140 Di Raper 31:44, 141 Luke Duffill 31:47, 142 Micah Gibson (jnr) 31:56, 159 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 32:58, 160 Ethan Jones (jnr) 33:01, 165 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 33:29, 169 Kevin Sissons 33:46, 174 Erin Jones (jnr) 33:54, 176 Paul Raper 34:01, 179 Debbie Duffill 34:11, 180 Janet Downes 34:11, 181 Amanda Tindall 34:11, 193 Linda Hall 35:44, 215 David Duffill 40:19, 221 L M E Choat (jnr) 41:31, 228 Tina Calthorpe 43:09, 229 Rob Calthorpe 43:10, 232 Dian Rewston 44:55, 241 Chloe Whitehouse 1:06:00, 242 Danielle Whitehouse 1:06:01, 244 Dominique Webster 1:06:03

Chevin Forest Parkrun: 93 Andy Baker 28:01, 180 Sandra Orlando 36:54 (PB), 195 Cindy Baker 39:57.

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 23:21, Nicola Fowler 28:36, Julia Waines 36:56