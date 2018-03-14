Roan’s role in chart topper’s latest video

One of Bridlington’s top young boxers used his experience in the ring to land a part in John Newman’s new music video.

Roan Stanley, who boxes for Bridlington ABC, appears in the promo for Fire In Me, the new single by the Yorkshire singer, who played at the Spa in 2014, a year after topping the charts with Love Me Again.

He said: “I got told about the advertisement so I went for it.

“And with my boxing experience and my attitude in the interview they called me in for rehearsals.

“It was mad, I had to rugby tackle John Newman in the scene and obviously you don’t get it all in one take so I ended up rugby tackling him about 100 times and at 6ft odd he’s a big build.

“He’s one of my favourite singers. I think he’s an inspiration and he’s such a down to earth guy as well.

“We all just got on and had such a laugh with it.”

The video was launched last Friday.

Roan said: “We start off with some boxing in the gym and the main actor plays my older brother and we’re just a rough gang in the area and we don’t like John being the new boy around.

“The gang aren’t really In it much but that’s it goes sometimes, the cuts end up working against you but I think it’s great.”