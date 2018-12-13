Bridlington karate stars are on top of the world

Bridlington karate stars have netted a superb 30 medals at the London World Open, including 12 golds from the Crystal Palace-based event.

The Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre World club students, ranging in age from six to 56, achieved the superb results at the National Sports Stadium.

The medals were earned in the following disciplines, karate kata, karate sparring (kumite), kickboxing and weapons.

The club’s chief coach Stuart Hicken said: “I am so proud, once again, of our local students showing true skills and devotion.

“We keep getting closer and closer hoping for Olympic trials.

“Our club is operating at such a high standard now that we are ready to face anyone from anywhere.

“These children and adults work so hard every week and they deserve everything they get.

“It’s a brilliant end to 2018 for the club.

“I can’t wait to see what the new year brings as we have a lot of forthcoming martial arts events, where once again we will be looking to put Yorkshire on the world map.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the parents and guardians for their support.

“New members, of all ages, are always welcome to join our club, just contact me on 07730562913 for further details.”