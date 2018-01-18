BADMINTON: Acorn Two scale heights to sink BBC Three

Acorn Two produced their best performance of the season so far as they defeated BBC Three 12-2 in Division Three of the Level Doubles format in the Bridlington Badminton League.

Stan Moorby, Erwin Smith, Charlie Rounce and Steve Buck each returned maximum points for Acorn, who are now in second place, just six points behind the leaders High Fliers Two.

Helen Owen scored twice for BBC Three but they have slipped down into third position.

Northcliffe Three claimed their first victory of the season as they shocked Priory Five 8-4 with an excellent hat-trick from Margot Shaw, two each from Megan Sharp and David Peacock, as well as a single for Debbie Davis.

Ian Pearson, Matt Pilling and Ross Pearson shared the points for Priory, who remain in fifth place in Division Three.

Aldbrough drew 6-6 with Priory Three in their Division Two relegation match thanks to doubles from Dan Stott and Darren Simms.

Kate Manson saved Priory with a magnificent hat-trick, but this result has not resolved the situation at the foot of the league table, as Northcliffe Two, Aldbrough and Prior are separated by just a solitary point.

The league’s new Mixed Fours format was launched this week.

Priory AA overcame Northcliffe AA by a 12-1 scoreline in Division One, with maximum points scored by Jo Robinson, Kate Manson, Henry Syson and Nigel Fell.

Wendy Goode and Justine Beadnall replied for Northcliffe.

There were two matches played in Division Two this week, BBC AA defeated Priory CC 11-6.

Helen Owen and Anne Coultas were unbeaten for BBC plus two wins each from Andy McKie and Richard Hanley.

Jordan Exley and Kurt Willis claimed one victory apiece for Priory, and they were supported by Cheryl Edeson and Jasmine Parker, scoring a single success each for the beaten side.

Acorn BB proved to be far too strong for Northcliffe CC as they eased to a 12-2 triumph.

This Acorn victory was achieved thanks to maximum points hauls from hot-shots Lucy Bannister, Suzzanne Thompson, Sam Hoggard and Dave Barnard.

Margot Shaw, Sue Robson, Derek Simms and David Peacock all combined to score for Northcliffe.