Golfers' chance to win £15,000 Suzuki Swift car at South Cliff Golf Club Classic

This weekend sees the playing of the 2021 South Cliff Golf Club Classic.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 7:35 am
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 7:38 am
The Suzuki Swift car on offer for a hole in one, courtesy of GT Garages Scarborough. Pictured are Nick Borthwick (GT Garages) and Shaun Smith (Club Manager)

Now in its 15th year the competition attracts entries from not only across the UK but from as far afield as Bahrain and the USA

This year’s South Cliff Golf Club competition has attracted an entry of over 100 golfers competing over two days to decide this year’s champion.

With the South Cliff course in excellent condition scoring is expected to be low, as an added bonus there is a £15k Suzuki Swift car, courtesy of GT Garages Scarborough, on offer for a hole in one on the short 14th hole on Sunday, as well as £1.5k of prizes for those at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday night.’

