Liverpool legend Carragher set for Spa event

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher is set to meet fans at Scarborough Spa this November.

Carragher, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports will recall some of his career highs and lows on Thursday November 8 and give fans a unique behind the scenes insight into some of his most memorable moments in a red shirt.

A spokesman for organisers, the renowned Liverpool FC event specialists 5times said: “Carra will be in Scarborough to discuss his Anfield career and current events at Liverpool and in the football world, all told in his hilarious yet disarmingly honest style.

“There’s a good chance there’ll be a few stories thrown in you wouldn’t hear elsewhere and with yet another transfer window looming by then there might even be a bit of transfer gossip to share with fans.

“As well as the live show there will be a meet and greet session where fans can shake his hand, get him to sign something and pose for a photo with him.

“It’s sure to be a great night.”

Tickets for An Evening with Jamie Carragher are now on sale via http://www.5times.co.uk/scarborough priced at £25 and £50 for VIP with a meet and greet with Carragher himself.

Contact the Spa on 01723 821888 for more information on the event.