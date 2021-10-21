Injury-ravaged Bridlington Town target Hebburn Town win

Harold Monkam in action for Bridlington Town in the 1-1 draw at home to Frickley Photos by Dom Taylor - available to order by Emailing [email protected] or on Facebook at DT Sports Photographs

The injury-ravaged Seasiders fought back for a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Frickley on Tuesday.

The visitors opened the scoring 12 minutes before half-time through Danny Burns, but Town earned a point thanks to Andy Norfolk’s bullet header two minutes into the second half.

Agnew said: “I think we probably deserved more than a point against Frickley, but they set out very well defensively, and at least it is something we can build on and take some confidence into Saturday’s Hebburn game.

“Once again a sloppy goal cost us against Frickley, but it is hard to be critical with the lads as so many of them are playing out of position.

“We need to get something against Hebburn as they are now in that group of teams closely packed in the bottom half of the table.

“Recently we have not been taking points off the sides around us and we need to start

“On Tuesday night we only had two subs as we have some serious injury issues at the moment to key players.

“Pete Davidson, Matty Dixon, Will Annan and Jack Bulless are all out injured and then we had two lads unavailable due to work too.

“Jack is probably out until Christmas as he waits for his broken jaw to set, Will is set to be out for another three weeks while his leg heals from a nasty cut, and Matty is also out for another three or four weeks.

“On top of that Pete has an ongoing issue with his hamstring which means we need to manage his games.

“I am very keen to strengthen our squad and am looking to get some more players in but it is hard to get them to commit to coming out here.”