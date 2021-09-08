Bridlington CC 1sts eye title glory after sealing promotion

Casey Rudd was in top all-round form for Bridlington at Londesborough Park

John Major’s side hammered hosts Londesborough Park by 163 runs to secure promotion, while leaders Cottingham also stepped up after a home win by eight wickets against Woodhouse Grange 2nds.

Major said: “It’s nice to be promoted but we’re still aiming to win the league title on Saturday all being well if results go our way.

“Right from the start of the season the aim as a club was to get the first XI promoted and build the seconds and thirds, which we have done, which is brilliant.

“Fingers crossed we can build on this for next season.

“In terms of this weekend, obviously we’ve done everything we can over the past couple of weeks, getting a winning draw against Cottingham allows us to be still in with a chance of winning the league title.”

Last weekend’s results mean that Cottingham have a 13-point advantage heading into the final round of matches on Saturday, with the table-toppers facing what looks to be the toughest test as they head to Kingsmill Road to face third-placed Driffield Town 2nds while Bridlington are due to play at home to second-from-bottom Hull Zingari.

Bridlington were emphatic winners at Londesborough Park, where the hosts were dismissed for just 51 in reply to the visitors 214-8.

Sam Wragg (20) and Casey Rudd (37) put on an opening stand of 75 the score at which three wickets fell but Russ Robinson (32) and skipper Major (56) got the innings back on track.

None of the hosts’ batters reached double figures, with 20 extras being the top scorer by some distance, as Thomas Hudson put in an excellent display to secure 5-14, Ben Traves bagged 3-35 and Rudd capped a fine all-round performance with 2-2.

Major added: “Last weekend we started off really strong Casey (Rudd) and Wraggy (Sam Wragg) allowed us to build from their platform they built with myself and Russ (Robinson) going on further obviously I’d have liked one of us four to go big and get a hundred but it wasn’t to be.

“We started strong with the ball with it swinging a lot, allowing the bowlers to have aggressive fields and attacking the stumps.

“As you can see by the scorecard there was 20 extras which was the highest score. that we tried things and sometimes we did it wrong but when you bowl a side out for 51 we have to be pleased the bowling unit has done well all year even when some lads don’t get a bowl they are still chomping at the bit the get a bowl the week after.