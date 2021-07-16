This is how to keep your dog cool and safe in warm weather

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend with a heatwave set to hit parts of the UK this weekend.

With that in mind, here is charity Dogs Trust's useful advice for people with four-legged friends, including the best time to take them for a walk in the warm weather and how to avoid sun burn.

Walk this way

When walking your dog, the pet charity recommends avoiding excessive exercise during the heatwave.

In particular, dog owners should avoid taking their pooches out during the hottest times of the day - consider walking early in the morning or late at night.

Dog owners should avoid walking in the hottest part of the day (Photo: Shutterstock)

Choosing where you walk is also important - opt for shaded routes where your pet can cool off, rather than open and exposed areas. Your dog could be at risk of sunburn - particularly white or hairless breeds, so it is vital to stay out of direct sun.

When out and about with your dog, it is also worth carrying a bottle of water and a bowl, according to the Dogs Trust.

Furrier breeds should be taken to the dog groomers and clipped to avoid overheating.

Road safety

When travelling with your pet, it is important to ensure your pet is comfortable and safe.

Dogs Trust recommends thinking twice about car journeys, as pets can overheat in sweltering temperatures. If travelling is essential avoid congested roads or busy times of day when they could overheat in the car.

As with walking, dog owners should look to travel during the cooler parts of the day.