Yorkshire distillery coffee shop to host Tour de Yorkshire roadshow

An award-winning Hunmanby tourist attraction will host a Tour de Yorkshire roadshow for local business owners later this month.

The Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby will host the roadshow from 5pm on March 18.

Organised by Welcome to Yorkshire, it is one of a series of events for businesses and communities to learn how to make the most of the opportunities afforded by the four day race that starts on May 2.

Spirit of Yorkshire Director and Co-founder, David Thompson, said: “The third stage of the tour passes through Hunmanby on May 4 on its way from the start at Bridlington to the finish at Scarborough and represents a great opportunity to showcase the best of North Yorkshire to visitors from all over the world.

“The roadshow session will include a short presentation, detailed information about the route, advice about making the most from this world-class event and a Q&A session.

“It should be an interesting and informative event.”

Spirit of Yorkshire was launched in 2016 and is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.

The pair have invested significantly to follow their dream of creating a Yorkshire whisky that doesn’t simply replicate Scotch.

The distillery is a true grain to glass business and boasts some of the most impressive distilling equipment in the country, including two of the largest Forsyth pot stills operating in the UK outside of Scotland.

The Tour de Yorkshire roadshow is a free event, but booking is essential.

Click here to register a place.