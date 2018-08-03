Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next three days

Will the weather in Yorkshire this weekend be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?

Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next three days.

In general, the temperatures will be reasonably warm, with peak temperatures set to hit around 24C.

The weather is set to be dry and warm, with a mixture of sunny spells and periods of cloud.

Today

Highs of: 23°C

Lows of: 16°C

A cloudy but dry morning, with heavy showers or longer spells of rain spreading from the north during the afternoon, with a risk of thunder. Drier and brighter by evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.



Saturday August 4

Highs of: 23°C

Lows of: 13°C

Saturday is set to be dry with some warm sunny spells and peak temperatures of around 23C.

Sunday August 5

Highs of: 24°C

Lows of: 14°C

Sunday will again be warm, with peak temperatures of around 24C. It will be dry but cloudier, with some bright spells possible and still feeling warm.

Monday is then set to be warm with hazy sunshine and light winds.