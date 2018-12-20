Here's when trains are running between Scarborough, Bridlington and Hull on Saturday

The weekly Saturday rail strike will hit passengers on the Yorkshire coast line again this weekend.

There will be no trains at all between Bridlington and Scarborough and only a limited number during the daytime between Bridlington and Hull.

Bridlington to Scarborough

Replacement buses depart at 7.33am, 1.15pm and 6.08pm

Scarborough to Bridlington

Replacement buses depart at 6.15am, 11.46am and 3.15pm

Bridlington to Hull

Trains leave at 10am, 11.04am, 12.13pm, 1.04pm, 3pm, 4.04pm and 5.59pm

Hull to Bridlington

9.01am, 10.01am, 10.56am, 11.56am, 1.56pm, 2.56pm and 4.56pm

