12-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Bridlington - police appeal for witnesses

Police have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has been killed after being hit by a car as he crossed the road in Bridlington yesterday

Officers were called to a serious road traffic collision on Brett Street, near to the junction with Britannia Road, at around 5.30pm.

The 12-year-old, who had been crossing Brett Street when the incident happened, was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries. He died this morning.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We have specialist officers who are supporting his family. We ask on their behalf to respect their privacy at this time.

"No-one has been arrested."

"If you saw what happened, please contact us quoting log 472 of 15/2/19."

One of the tributes left at the scene on Brett Street

Tributes have been placed at the scene of the tragedy throughout the day.