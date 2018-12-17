This is what you should do to report lost property

Police are no longer taking with reports of lost property following a change of police nationally.

Humberside Police said recording incidents of lost property was taking taking up a lot of officers' time and there was a very low success rate of finding items and reuniting them with their owner.

"The change to lost property will provide a more efficient system and aid in reducing demand, enabling forces to focus police time on areas that are more appropriate."

The public are advised to report any lost property for free through www.mylostbox.co.uk and for lost pedal cycles via www.bikeregister.com. Lost property can also be reported at www.reportmyloss.com for a small fee, however a reference number will be provided for insurance purposes if needed.

Found property will continue to be accepted and recorded by police, but will only include the following items:

Items capable of containing data e.g. mobile phones, computers, tablets.

Cash within wallets that are identifiable.

Cash – no owner identified

Firearms and ammunition

Weapons/knives.

Drugs

Explosives

Chemicals

Passports

Bank cards

Identity cards

Personal documentation such as benefit books and cheque books

Birth, marriage and death certificates

Driving Licences

The force said: "We would always advise to register your property, www.immobilise.com is a free service that allows you to register your items, and should they be lost or stolen, greatly enhances the chances of your being returned to you if it is lost or stolen."