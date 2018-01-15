The week-ahead weather with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale, delivered by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

More sunshine is expected this week. There will be quite a lot of dry weather but cold with frosts each night.

Monday 15 January: Turning colder with a few showers which will turn wintry over hills this evening. Slight accumulations of snow over high ground by morning.

Tuesday 16 January: Cold and windy with sunny spells and scattered squally wintry showers. Further slight accumulations over high ground.

Wednesday 17 January: Cold with sunny spells with isolated wintry showers. Heavy rain and very strong, possibly damaging winds overnight.

Thursday 18 January: Early very strong winds quickly easing. Mostly dry with sunny spells.

Friday 19 January: Cold with sunny spells and isolated wintry showers.

Saturday 20 January: Cold and dry with good sunny spells.

Sunday 21 January: Dry with sunny spells and light winds.