Strictly champion Joe McFadden stars in new tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert - tour dates and tickets

A new production of the much-loved glittering hit musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical is hitting the road again.

The show, which will star Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden, will tour the UK and Ireland from September 2019 and will be produced by Mark Goucher and Jason Donovan.

It marks Donovan’s first time as a producer, having performed in the cast of the original West End production and two subsequent UK tours.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime. Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

Joe McFadden will play Tick/Mitzi, Laurence Olivier Award Winner Miles Western will take on the role as Bernadette and Nick Hayes will play Adam/Felicia.

They are joined by Daniel Fletcher (Bob), Miranda Wilford (Marion), Kevin Yates (Miss Understanding), Jacqui Sanchez (Cynthia).

The Divas will be played by Nikki Bentley, Claudia Kariuki, Rosie Glossop and the cast is completed by Jak Allen-Anderson, Natalie Chua, Emma Crossley, Jordan Cunningham, Martin Harding, Justin-Lee Jones, Nell Martin and Edwin Ray.

The hit musical has more glitter than ever before, featuring a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more.

Tour dates:

Edinburgh Playhouse from Monday November 4 to Saturday November 9

Tickets on line here

Newcastle Theatre Royal from Monday February 17 to Saturday February 22

Tickets on line here

Hull New Theatre from Monday March 30 to Saturday April 4

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk